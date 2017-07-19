WJHL’s School Supply Giveaway July 24 & 26 in Kingsport, Johnson City

(WJHL) – Getting kids ready to go back to school is no small feat for parents, especially as school supply lists get longer and longer each year.

Here at News Channel 11, we want to help your family trim down those lists and get your kid ready for the new school year.

Our crews will be in Kingsport and in Johnson City handing out backpacks filled with essential school supplies.

Each backpack will contain a pencil sharpener, a notebook, a glue stick, crayons, pens, a pencil pouch, an eraser, pencils, a ruler and pocket folders.

On Monday, our team will be on Broad Street near Center Street in downtown Kingsport giving away the supplies, and on Wednesday, we’ll be set up at Friendship Hyundai, 3408 N. Roan St. in Johnson City.

Here’s how the giveaway works:

The first 300 people in line will get tickets — each ticket can be exchanged for one backpack (limit three tickets per family)

Sign-up and ticket dispersing will take place at 4 p.m. at both locations

The backpacks will then be handed out to ticket holders in line starting at 6 p.m.

And some familiar faces will also be on hand during the event as well. Our own Josh Smith, Sara Diamond, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins will be live at both locations on both days from 5-6:30 p.m.

We hope you stop by and enjoy the school supplies!

On Friday night, Josh and Sara gave a sneak peek of the backpacks that we’re giving away, as well as talked about getting their own kids ready for the first day of school. Click here to watch.

See our links below to add to our events to your Facebook Calendar.