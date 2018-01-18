Sweetheart Selfie Contest

(WJHL) – Love is in the air and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we are in your corner showcasing local couples.

Daytime Tri-Cities is partnering with local sponsors, Just Dandy Boutique, Changes Medical Spa, Another Touch Bakery, and Sahib to bring you a Valentine’s Day to remember.

The winner of our contest will win a grand prize package from our sponsors which include, a $50 gift certificate to Just Dandy Boutique. A sweetheart special at Changes Medical Spa which includes a facial or micro-dermabrasion, moisturizing hand treatment, teeth whitening, and a professional makeover with a glass of champagne — a $500 value. A $50 gift certificate from Another Touch Bakery and a $50 gift certificate to Sahib in Johnson City. The total prize package is worth $650.

To enter just snap a selfie of you and your sweetheart, then enter and upload your picture-perfect moment. Each weekday we will feature a Sweetheart Selfie of a local couple on Daytime Tri-Cities.

OFFICIAL RULES: Sweetheart Selfie Photo Contest (.PDF)