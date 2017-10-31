Home for the Holidays

(WJHL) – Imagine not having to pay your mortgage or rent for a full year, the savings, and the things you could do. Maybe you could take that much-needed vacation away or even make some much-needed repairs on your home.

One lucky winner will have the holiday they’ve dreamed of: No house payments or rent for a year!

And one lucky local winner will receive a total of $300 worth of gift cards from our sponsors.

The contest begins November 1 and ends on December 20, 2017. Click here for the official rules (.pdf).