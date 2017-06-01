News Channel 11 & ABC Tri-Cities’

Founder’s Day of Caring

June 16

(WJHL) – Join us as we dedicate over 100 hours of community service to the Good Samaritan Back to School Backpack program. It’s yet another way we are in your corner!

Good Samaritan Ministries has been providing assistance to families in our area for many years. The Johnson City non-profit knows of about 1,500 kids in our area who need help with the basics like school supplies, food, and clothing.

During the summer months, the agency helps families by providing food and other necessities. They are putting together a large back to school event where hundreds of kids will get a backpack with school supplies, an outfit, and even a haircut.

Our news team and employees at WJHL are volunteering to help stuff backpacks with supplies and help pack boxes of food and you can help too!



On Founder’s Day June 16, members of WJHL will roll up our sleeves and give back to the community through Good Samaritan. During our live broadcast on Founder’s Day from 4:30 a.m. to Noon, if you drop off school supplies and non-perishable food items at Good Samaritan, you will receive a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme in Johnson City. During the afternoon and evening if you drop off any donations you will receive a free sandwich coupon from the Chik-Fil-A located on Peoples Street.

Watch us on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities for our Founder’s Day of Caring! We will be taking donations to fill those backpacks and we need your help filling backpacks for area kids!

You can drop off donations and supplies at our television station located at 338 E. Main Street or Good Samaritan located 100 N. Roan Street in Johnson City. If you would like to make a monetary donation, go to http://www.goodsamjc.org/ for more details on how to do so.

See the flyer below for the supplies Good Samaritan needs: