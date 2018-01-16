Snow moves in with Arctic Cold tonight – Highs in the upper teens to low 20’s Wednesday

Tuesday, January 16, 2018-

Good Evening. Snow will move across the area tonight as cold Arctic Air moves in the region.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through early Wednesday morning.

Grab Your Camera!

If you see snow, we would love to see your snowfall photos. You can e-mail them to us at stormteam@wjhl.com or use #wjhlwx.

Here is a look at the Storm Team 11 Forecast Maps for tonight and early Wednesday.

8 PM Tonight- Snow will fall across the region as cold air moves in from the northwest.

10 PM Tonight – Snow continues to fall across the area with very cold air moving into the region.

Midnight Tonight – We keep the chance of snow with temperatures in the middle and upper teens.

5 AM Wednesday – Light snow will still be possible with very cold temperatures.

8 AM Wednesday – Cloudy skies and light snow will be possible. Bitter cold temperatures are forecast for the area.

Noon Wednesday – Don’t be surprised to see some snow flurries with temperatures in the teens.

5 PM Wednesday – We could see some sunshine and a few snow flurries. It stays very cold!

Here is a look at the potential snowfall for the region tonight through early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures stay cold through Thursday, but we warm up into the weekend.

