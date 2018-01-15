Snow Accumulation on the way for Tuesday – Temperatures stay Cold!

Monday, January 15, 2018 –

Good afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from 10 AM Tuesday through 1 AM Wednesday for the region. The Winter Weather Advisories begin at 4 am Tuesday across southwest Virginia.

We are watching a system that will bring wintry weather all the way to the Gulf coast late tonight into Tuesday night. Look at all the winter weather advisories across the deep south.

Here is a look at the Storm Team 11 Forecast Maps from tonight into Tuesday. Watch how the snow begins across eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia in the early morning and then spread into the Tri-Cities through the late morning into the afternoon.

7:30 AM Tuesday – Snow will be falling across eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia.

3 PM Tuesday – Snow will be possible across the region with accumulation of a trace to up to 2 inches.

7 Pm Tuesday – We will keep the chance of snow across the area.

8 AM Wednesday – Snow showers will be possible across the region.

Noon Wednesday – Cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for the area with a chance of snow and snow flurries.

5 PM Wednesday – Snow flurries will still be possible across the region,

Noon Thursday – Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are forecast for the area with highs in the low to middle 40’s.

Here is a look at the potential snowfall for the region.

We will stay cold through Thursday with warmer weather and rain on tap late this weekend.

Mark Reynolds

Chief Meteorologist

News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities

338 E. Main Street

Johnson City, TN 37601

423-434-4540 Office

423-588-6879 Cell