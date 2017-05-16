The heat is on! Wednesday is an Ozone Action Day; Rain chances increase into the weekend

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 –

Good afternoon. It certainly has been a beautiful day. Sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Take a look at this visible satellite image from NOAA this afternoon. High pressure anchored off the southeast coast keeps us dry tonight into Wednesday and will also bring hot temperatures to much of the east on Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of the plains and the southwest thanks to low pressure. This water vapor imagery from NOAA shows you the spin associated with the low pressure over the four corners

With high pressure across our area we will be hot Wednesday. An Ozone Action Day has been issued for the Tri-Cities. The forecast Air Quality Index for the Tri-Cities Wednesday will be 105 which is Unhealthy for those in Sensitive Groups. If you suffer from asthma or lung disease you need to reduce your outdoor activities. Take breaks and stay indoors during the heat of the afternoon. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep quick relief medicine close by.

High pressure will keep us dry and mild tonight and bring sunshine and hot temperatures to the area on Wednesday. Take a look at the Storm Team Forecast Maps:

8 PM Tonight – Fair skies. Nice weather for a cook-out tonight.

7 AM Wednesday – Sunny and mild!

Noon Wednesday – Sunny skies and warm temperatures. Notice the wind flow from the south.

5 PM Wednesday – Southerly winds warm us to near 90 degrees.

We stay warm through the end of the week.

8 PM Wednesday – Fair skies are forecast for the region.

9 AM Thursday – We could see a few scattered showers and storms on Thursday morning.

5 PM Thursday – Scattered showers and storms will be possible.

11 PM Thursday – We could see see a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm Thursday night.

7 AM Friday – Rain chances will increase on Friday.

2 PM Friday – Numerous showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Here is a look at the rainfall potential through Noon Saturday.

We cool down over the weekend as rain chances increase.

Have a great night!

Mark Reynolds

Chief Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: mreynolds@wjhl.com

http://twitter.com/markreynoldswx

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Mark-Reynolds/68056229667