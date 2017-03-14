Freeze Warning, Winter Weather Advisory for N.C. mountains

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 –

Good afternoon, We continue to see cloudy skies with passing snow showers in the lower elevations. These snow bands can produce a quick dusting of snow in the lower elevations. Light snow will continue above 3,000 feet tonight through early tomorrow.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the North Carolina mountains and parts of southwest Virginia through 8 AM Wednesday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight as temperatures will dip to the middle and upper teens.

You can see the strong low pressure on this satellite imagery from NOAA. Snow continues to fall across the northeast. Parts of the northeast – inland areas- have seen one to two feet of snow.

Here are some record snowfalls for the date from the National Weather Service: Snow continues so these records may change.

Bridgeport, CT – 7″ – Daily Maximum Snowfall

Islip, NY – 2.9″ Daily Maximum Snowfall

Kennedy, NY – 4.7″ Daily Maximum Snowfall

Central Park, NY – 7.2″ – Daily Maximum Snowfall

Newark, NJ – 6.2″ – Daily Maximum Snowfall

Albany, NY – 13.8″ Record for the date.

Buffalo, NY – 7.2″ – Daily Snowfall Record

We keep the chance of light snow and flurries across the lower elevations tonight while the mountains will have a chance of seeing an additional one to maybe as much as three inches – Above 3,000 feet. Snow will taper off in Wednesday morning. Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend.

Take a look at the forecast maps tonight. Snow will gradually taper off.

8 PM Tonight – Snow flurries will still be possible in the lower elevations with light snow in the higher elevations.

5 AM Wednesday – Cloudy skies and snow flurries will be possible across the area with light snow in the mountains.

9 Am Wednesday – Clouds and snow showers will still be possible across the higher elevations.

3 PM Wednesday – Skies clear as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be in the 30’s.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 40’s.

5 PM Friday – Cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

2 AM Saturday – Scattered showers will be possible ahead of a cold front.

The higher elevations – Above 3,000 feet – could pick up an additional one to three inches of snow through early Wednesday.

We will warm up into early next week.

Have a great night!

Mark Reynolds

Chief Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: mreynolds@wjhl.com

http://twitter.com/markreynoldswx

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Mark-Reynolds/68056229667