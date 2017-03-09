Showers and storms overnight. Snow arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Thursday, March 9, 2017 –

Good evening. Get ready for some big weather changes through the weekend. The high at the Tri-Cities Airport was 68 after a low this morning of 30 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area tonight with showers and thunderstorms arriving after midnight. We keep the threat of showers through the early morning hours followed by sunny skies and colder temperatures through the afternoon. Winds will also pick up from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible. A Hard Freeze is possible Friday night with low temperatures in the low to middle 20’s. Take a look at the forecast maps:

Midnight Friday: Clouds increase with temperatures in the 50’s.

3 AM Friday – Clouds with showers and possible thunderstorms across the area.

6 AM Friday – Showers linger as the cold front moves through.

Noon- Friday – Clearing skies, windy and cooler.

Much colder air is on the way for the weekend!

There will be a chance of snow coming late Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday. Low pressure and a shift int he jet stream will bring cold air and moisture to the area which will bring a possible snowfall accumulation to the region. Take a look at the maps.

9 PM Saturday – Snow starts to move in from the west.

4 AM Sunday – Snow will fall across the reigon.

10 AM Sunday – Snow moves off to our east.

Here is a look at our snowfall forecast tonight. It does appear at this time that the heavier totals might be across the North Carolina border. Look for more updates Friday afternoon and night.

We stay cold into early next week with a chance of a wintry mix on Tuesday.

Have a great night!

