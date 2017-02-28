Severe Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday – Potential Threat: Damaging Winds and Large Hail

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 –

March will come in like a lion with the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms across the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has put part of the region in the Enhanced Risk area for the possibility of numerous strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. A Slight Risk area also includes part of the region. We have the possibility for damaging winds in excess of 60 mph , large hail from quarter size to golf ball size and even a chance of a few tornadoes on Wednesday,

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the region tomorrow. Winds could gust to as high as 40 mph. That wind advisory will be in effect from 7 am until Midnight.

You can see the clouds with the storms system off to our west and northwest on this satellite imagery from NOAA.

Take a look at the maps for tonight and Wednesday. Clouds and scattered showers are possible tonight with that chance of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area late in the day.

8 PM Tonight – Clouds and showers will be possible.

Midnight Tonight – Cloudy skies and mild. Storms will be off to our northwest.

5 AM Wednesday – Showers and storms will be off toe our west and northwest. Some of these could be strong to severe.

8 AM Wednesday – Clouds, showers and storms will be possible.

You can see the cold front on this map from NOAA that will sweep the state Wednesday evening.

12 Noon Wednesday – Showers and storms will be moving across the region. Some could be strong to severe with the possibility for damaging winds and hail along with an isolated tornado.

3 PM Wednesday – We keep the threat for strong to severe storms as the cold front moves through the area.

7 PM – The cold front will be moving to our east taking the chance of showers and storms with it.

8 PM Wednesday – We are left with a few showers, but skies will clear through the night.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.

Here is a look at the Storm Team 7-Day Forecast.

