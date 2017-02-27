Scattered showers and storms Tuesday with Severe Storms possible Wednesday

Good afternoon.

We have held on to the cloud through the day with cool temperatures. You can see this system moving off to our east tonight on the latest visible satellite from NOAA,.

Take a look at the latest water vapor imagery. Our current system is pushing east while the next one is already moving east our of the Rockies.

Here is a better view of system number two pulling out the Rockies with the 3rd piece of energy coming in behind that one.

We will see mild temperatures the next two days, but cold air makes a comeback Thursday and Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. Take a look at the maps:

5 AM Tuesday – Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area.

7:15 AM – Showers and storms will be around the area with mild temperatures.

Noon- We will be cloudy and windy with scattered showers and storms.

6 PM Tuesday – Showers and storms will be possible with breezy conditions.

8 PM Tuesday – We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There will be the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms to the west of the Tri-Cities on Tuesday. These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.

The threat for Severe Weather will increase for our area on Wednesday. The Tri-Cities are surrounding areas are in the Slight Risk area for strong to severe thunderstorms while areas just to our west are in the Enhanced Risk area. There will be the possibility for damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and or large hail quarter to gold ball size along with an isolated tornado. The upper-level winds will be quite strong at close to 70 to 80 knots. These winds could be carried to the lower levels as thunderstorms develop across the region. Stay tuned to News Channel 11 or keep your NOAA Weather Radio close by.

As the cold front moves east.on Wednesday we will see showers and storms across the area. the best chance of severe storms will be from about 11 AM to 8 PM. Take a look at the forecast maps:

Tuesday Night 8 PM: We are in the warm sector of the storm with the potential for showers and a few storms.

Wednesday 3:30 AM – Scattered showers and storms will be forming to our west.

9 AM Wednesday – Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the mid south.

1 PM Wednesday – Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some could be strong to severe.

4 PM Wednesday – We keep that threat for showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat continues.

10 PM Wednesday – the front will move east and the severe weather threat will end.

Noon Thursday – High pressure brings sunshine and cooler temperatures tot he area.

Here is a look at the Storm Team 7-Day Forecast.

Have a great night!

