With the loss of several NASCAR veterans, NASCAR is in a youth movement

CHARLOTTE, NC — Two young drivers will be taking over some iconic race cars in 2018, Alex Bowman in the 88 and William Byron in the number 24.

“The way our sports is there’s a lot of young guys coming up. we all have access to the same resources, so I think they do have some experience on me and some laps. but i think that I’ve been able to watch a lot of things and learn on the fly.”

“Haven’t been behind the wheel of a cup car competitively in quite a while, so just ready to get going.

Those two just a part of the wave of young talent NASCAR is ushering in to fill the field, with the likes of Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr all stepping away from the driver’s seats the last few seasons.

“Our team looks a lot different than what it did three years ago. there’s like five or six guys that are going to be here for a very long time and have a lot of talent and we’re going to have to deal with them on a weekly basis.”

One driver who will have a lot of experience against the young guns is Kyle Busch, competing in the truck, Xfinity and cup series the last few seasons. but he certainly hasn’t made it easy on the kids thus far.

“Erik Jones, he almost, coulda, shoulda, woulda won Bristol last year and chase coulda, shoulda, woulda won Dover last year. I guess I took both of those, so i should feel like the ***hole, but I don’t.”

And his brother isn’t planning to let any of the young kids take the checkered flag without a fight.

“The veterans wanted to make it hell on you. it was tough to crack through. now it’s just like there’s this red carpet laid out for all young kids. but I remember how tough it was when veterans were tough on me, so I might have a few tricks up my sleeve.”

The final day of the NASCAR media tour is Wednesday with a mix of young and old drivers, including reigning NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. we’ll have much more at 6 o’clock reporting at the NASCAR media tour, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.”