Toys R Us, hobbled by competition, will shutter some stores

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store, in San Antonio. Toys R Us says it will be closing some U.S. stores and converting others to cobranded locations as it continues to deal with its financial restructuring following its bankruptcy filing. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.

Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

The letter also didn’t disclose how many stores would be closed and the company did not immediately return a message seeking details.

Brandon said that the majority the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.

Toys R Us is based in Wayne, New Jersey.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

