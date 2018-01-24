Sheriff’s investigation into BVU won’t result in criminal charges

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – While the federal investigation into corruption at Bristol Virginia Utilities has resulted in 10 convictions, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into BVU will not result in any additional charges, according to Commonwealth Attorney Joshua Cumbow. Cumbow said prosecutors don’t anticipate bringing any additional charges.

The sheriff’s office began investigating BVU in 2013, reviewing credit card expenses and other financial records after the sudden resignation of former CEO Wes Rosenbalm. The sheriff’s office investigation indirectly sparked a federal investigation, which identified widespread corruption at the public utility and resulted in multiple guilty pleas and guilty verdicts for former executives, board members, contractors and BVU’s attorney.

