Recipes for national peanut butter day

JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee (WJHL) – Peanut Butter is a wonder food, not only because its healthy and tasty, but because its one of the most versatile ingredients. Add it to oatmeal for breakfast, make a classic PB&J for lunch, use it to make a sauce for your favorite Asian dinner dish, bake a batch of peanut butter cookies for dessert, or grab a bag of peanuts for snacking! Peanut butter is used in all sorts of cuisines and for all meals, as the main feature or as a supporting flavor — the possibilities are endless!

Strawberry Pineapple Peanut Butter Smoothie

1 1/2 cup fresh or frozen strawberries 1 cup plain, fat free Greek yogurt 1 cup milk

1/4 cup pineapple juice 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter 1 tbsp honey (approx.)

Place the strawberries, yogurt, milk, pineapple juice, peanut butter and honey in a blender. Puree until very smooth. Adjust honey to taste. Serve immediately. Make 2 to 4 servings.

VEGGIE SAMMIES WITH PB SATAY SAUCE

4 tablespoons smooth peanut butter 3 tablespoons lime juice 2 tablespoons water 4 teaspoons hoisin sauce 2 teaspoons soy sauce 2 teaspoons sriracha 2 six-inch French baguette rolls 1/2 cup sliced cucumber 1/2 cup white onion 1/2 cup red bell pepper 1/2 cup purple cabbage 1/2 cup fresh cilantro

Directions:

Combine peanut butter, lime juice, water, hoisin sauce, soy sauce and sriracha in in a small bowl. Mix well.

Spread sauce on both sides of bread, then layer with cucumber, onion, and bell pepper. Top with cabbage, and cilantro leaves.

Serves 2

Nutty Noodles

½ cup low fat, low sodium chicken broth 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter 3 tablespoons teriyaki sauce 1 tablespoon lime juice ½ teaspoon garlic powder 1/8 to ¼ teaspoon red pepper

Noodles:

6 cups cooked spaghetti noodles ¾ cup chopped green onion 1 ½ cups grated carrots 1 ½ cups broccoli flowerettes, chopped 1 cup snow peas ½ cup thinly sliced red cabbage 4 tablespoons dry roasted, salted peanuts, chopped

Combine all sauce ingredients in a large bowl. Place cooked noodles in bowl and coat with sauce. Remove noodles from the bowl, saving remaining sauce. Place noodles into covered dish and put into warm oven.

Pour remaining sauce into a large skillet. Stir-fry the onions, carrots, broccoli and snow peas for 1 to 2 minutes in the sauce. Add red cabbage and stir-fry for an additional 1 to 2 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender. Add the vegetables and sauce to the noodles and mix. Garnish each serving with chopped peanuts.

Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal

1 cup regular/old fashioned oats 2-1/2 cups water 1/4 tsp salt 2 Tbsp chunky peanut butter 1 Tbsp brown sugar 2 Tbsp raisins 1 banana, sliced 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla extract 1/2 cup milk 2 tsp maple syrup

1. In a medium saucepan, combine oats, water, and salt.

2. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to medium. Cook 10-12 minutes stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from heat and add peanut butter. Stir until peanut butter melts.

4. Add brown sugar, raisins, banana, cinnamon, and vanilla extract and stir.

5. Divide oatmeal into two bowls. Top each bowl of oatmeal with 1/4 cup milk and 1 tsp maple syrup.

Serves 2