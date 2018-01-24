Kingsport students learning to code as early as kindergarten

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Students as young as kindergarten are preparing for the workforce by learning a new language, the programming language for computers. Students in Kingsport City Schools are learning to code using everything from basic computer programs to robots.

“I never thought that I would be really a computer science teacher,” Library Specialist Lindsey Golden said. Now, a big part of her job is teaching coding to kindergarten through fifth grade students at Jackson Elementary School.”That’s just not what you thought of from the library even as little as five years ago,” Golden said.

Now, along with the other library media specialists in the district, she is embracing and adapting to the changing demands of this century.

“We’re really preparing our students for jobs that maybe don’t even exist yet,” Golden said.

The library media specialists are teaching coding as a part of the students related arts rotations.

“That is a 21st-century skill that is really a prerequisite for a lot of what they’ll be asked to do,” Chief Academic Officer Brian Cinnamon said. “It’s a new language.”

It’s a language of the future that takes hard work, problem solving skills, and critical thinking.

“A lot of them are kind of, kind of hesitant to begin but once they got into it and once they realized that that they could solve those problems they were really empowered by that,” Golden said.

Fifth grader Natalie Jenkins said when she first started learning this new language, “I thought it was kind of boring,” Jenkins said. But now, “I really like it. It’s like my favorite one besides gym,” Jenkins said.

Golden said in some cases, for students who might struggle in other classes, for them this clicks.

“That’s been a cool thing for me just to see that moment when they’re like I’ve got it, I did it,” Golden said.

She said even if the students don’t choose a coding career, this will empower them to solve hard problems in new ways.

