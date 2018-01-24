Kingsport names new fire chief

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport has named long-time veteran, Scott Boyd, as the new fire chief. The city says he is replacing Craig Dye who retired late last year. Boyd has more than 30 years of experience with the fire department.

The following is a news release from the City of Kingsport.

Scott Boyd has officially been named as Kingsport’s next Fire Chief, replacing Craig Dye who retired late last year after 34 years of service. Boyd has nearly 30 years of service himself – almost half that time as Assistant Chief – serving in a key leadership role during one of the most expansive growth periods in the department’s history.

During Boyd’s tenure as Assistant Fire Chief, he was instrumental in the growth of the fire department. For example, below are a few achievements:

· Kingsport has grown from 6 to 8 fire stations with a 27% increase in employees during the past 10 years alone.

· Kingsport reached an historic agreement with Sullivan County by investing $1.9 million in the city’s portion of a countywide radio system to insure that varying departments can seamlessly communicate with each other.

· Kingsport built a state-of-the-art fire training ground and became the regional training center in partnership with Eastman and recently added an assistant training officer position.

· A Fire Capital Facilities Plan was adopted by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with plans to invest $2.65 million in the next 5 years. A second ladder truck was added at a cost of $1.2 million – a long-awaited need identified by accrediting authorities.

Most notably, Boyd has served as Accreditation Manager since 2005. The Kingsport Fire Department was one of the first 40 Fire Departments in the world to obtain the Commission on Fire Accreditation International designation in 2001 and has been reaccredited four times since.

Boyd was chosen from a pool of 7 internal candidates who participated in an extensive interview and assessment center made up of internal management and external fire and human resources professionals from throughout East Tennessee. Questions were based on input from selected former fire chiefs, 9-1-1 board members, legal, budget, management, and all members of the fire department. “The Kingsport Fire Department has a long and successful tradition of excellence and I felt it important to choose from the pool of employees who got us here,” said Jeff Fleming, City Manager.

“Scott Boyd is a man of the highest integrity,” said retired Fire Chief Conner Caldwell. “His track record speaks for itself. I have known him since the beginning and it’s gratifying to see him rise through the ranks and assume the role of Chief. Well-deserved.”

“We have a long and successful relationship with Chief Boyd and the Kingsport Fire Department,” said Brian Ramsey, Eastman Fire Chief.

“Scott Boyd is someone you want on your team. He’s been a great partner in city-county cooperation and emergency response planning,” said Jim Bean, Director of Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency.

“I’m elated. This has been a lifelong dream of mine. Of course, my promotion creates a cascade of openings that will need to be filled so I’m eager to get started,” Boyd said.

“We need to improve communications within the department,” Boyd continued. “With 8 stations and 24-hour shifts, it’s difficult to effectively keep everyone informed. We have tremendous talent and I’d like to better tap into that potential, asking employees to participate in updating our standard operating procedures, strategic plan, and training programs.”

Boyd has been married for 28 years to the former Laura Woodard and they are the parents of two sons. He’s a Kingsport native, Eagle Scout, graduate of Leadership Kingsport, and graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program of the National Fire Academy. He has served on numerous professional and community boards including Eastman’s Community Advisory Panel, National Incident Management System, The Rotary Club of Kingsport Downtown, United Way, a director of the Tennessee Mutual Aid System, Tennessee Tactical Rescue Task Force, and Sullivan County Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee. He is treasurer of the Northeast Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association, and a member of the Tennessee, Southeast, and International Association of Fire Chiefs.

“Hopefully there’s another young firefighter out there who will rise through the ranks like I’ve been blessed to do. I want to show them there’s a true career path and growth potential here,” Boyd added.

Boyd will officially take over as Fire Chief effective immediately.