Johnson City launches drone program; JCPD will use to improve public safety

JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- Once considered a novelty item, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also known as “drones” are now tools used by area governments to improve community safety.

It’s an instrument that will now be used by the Johnson City Police Department after the city launched it’s UAV program last week.

The city said the drones will be used for public safety, project management, mapping and surveying, and economic development.

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois said the new tool will make officers’ jobs more efficient during rescues and when officers have to run after suspects.

“It’s all about public safety, when we use the UAV it will be in incidents where the public safety is at risk or life is at risk, something of that nature,” Sirois said. “We aren’t going to put it up everyday.”

Johnson City currently has one drone and two licensed pilots by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Tennessee code 39-13-609 states “No data collected on an individual, home, or areas other than the target that justified deployment may be used, copied or disclosed for any purpose. Such data must be deleted as soon as possible, and in no event later than twenty-four (24) hours after collection.”

However, Sirois said there are certain incidents in which the police department will interfere.

“If we run across something that is a life threatening incident,” Sirois said. “We are certainty going to act in that circumstance and take care of that by dispatching units to intervene.”

It’s a tool Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said they added in 2016, becoming the second agency in Tennessee to obtain licensing by the FAA.

“We used it on a search and rescue mission, up in the state line in Roan Mountain,” Lunceford said. “A couple of girls went missing, actually from the NC side and they were located within just a few minute.”

Chief Sirois said the UAV’s will make the public safer as well as officers safer in specific incidents when the drone can be used.

