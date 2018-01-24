‘I want to be the first one’: BrightRidge customer eager for addition of internet, TV, phone services

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Some people across the Tri-Cities region could soon have more choices when it comes to household services.

The Board of Directors of BrightRidge, formerly Johnson City Power Board, voted to seek approval for a phased 8-year roll out of high-speed internet, television, and phone services.

We’re told if all the boxes are checked, BrightRidge customers could start to see these additional services by the middle of the year.

When we spoke to some customers, like Peggy Cole, she said these are services she’s waited months for.

Cole said she even called BrightRidge a few months ago asking if she could get connected.

“I said, are you guys offering internet, and they said, well, not yet…I told them, I said well, my business is right around the corner from the power board, I wan’t to be the first one,” Cole said.

Cole is going to have to hold on just a little longer, as BrightRidge still needs approval from the state, the TVA, and Johnson City Commission.

The 8-year roll out plan will provide these additional services to around 75 percent of it’s service area, which translates to 78,000 customers.

BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said they will start phase one off in places he described as more dense areas.

“One of the things we will also be doing in phase one is doing some wireless roll out into the county areas, some high speed internet that will be available to them,” Dykes said.

For potential customers like Cole, there are still lingering questions, like what would the bill look like for all of those services.

“So we really haven’t really made a final decision, will it end up on one bill, will it it end up on two bills, but it will be coming through the same billing service,” Dykes said.

Another question customers had Wednesday was how would the price of these services at BrightRidge compare to what they are already paying for cable and internet.

“That’s something we haven’t really worked out the final pricing structure, but I think it will be very competitive to what they are seeing out there currently,” Dykes said.

In this 8-year plan, BrightRidge officials said people living in Piney Flats, Jonesborough, Colonial Heights, and western Carter County could see limited availability for these services as early as the second year of this plan.

