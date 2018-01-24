Former ETSU Buccaneer Rodney English suspended as coach at E. Hamilton

East Hamilton boys’ basketball coach Rodney English has been suspended pending an internal investigation by high school principal Gail Chuy.
Chuy said some “serious allegations” were made toward English by the family of a Hurricanes player. An incident that occurred after the game last Friday when East Hamilton hosted Tyner led to the suspension.
Chuy said there are others she still wants to talk with about the situation before making any decision on English’s future at the school. There is no deadline regarding the decision.
“I’ve been in contact with the central office,” Chuy said, referring to the Hamilton County Department of Education. “We will make a decision on that when everything is in and we have a chance to review it. We want to make sure we give everyone involved a voice.”
Assistant coach Zach Roddenberry directed the team to a victory in Tuesday’s District 5-AAA game at Bradley Central. He is expected to remain in charge of the team for as long as necessary.
The Hurricanes are 19-3 and 7-1 in the district. They are scheduled to play Thursday at Van Buren County, and Friday they return to district play when they host Walker Valley.