Defending champ and new cup driver highlight final day of the media tour

CHARLOTTE, NC — Richard Petty drove the 43 to a record 7 championships. Darrell “bubba” Wallace Jr. hoping that number can bring him the same success, hopping in the 43 for his first full cup season.

“43 car is going to be a car to look out for. yeah, it’s my rookie year, i’m going to make rookie mistakes. but at the same time we’re going to have a lot of those races where they’re going our way.”

Though Wallace is in the cup series now, he admits there was some doubt creeping in leading up to this season.

“Why am I sitting on the sidelines? You know, I’m fourth in the points and why isn’t a sponsor coming up through? You start thinking back what I do, what I do, what I do? Did I do this, did I do that? It was a tough deal and once that door closed the 43 door opened.”

While Bubba now begins his quest for his first cup championship, Martin Truex Jr. is getting ready to defend his and he has no problem having the target on his back heading into 2018.

“Beats trying to catch the competition. so for us it’s important to continue to do what we’ve done the past few years and that’s not go in the off-season and start over, or reset, or change our mindset. it’s go in the off-season and say ‘okay, how do we continue to get better?”

While he may have the trophy now, if it wasn’t for NASCAR’s most popular driver, he might have never made it to the cup series at all.

“Really good chance I wouldn’t be sitting here right now if it wasn’t for Dale, you know, hiring me to drive for him in 2004. There’s no telling where I would’ve ended up, what kind of teams I maybe would have got with or wouldn’t have got with. It definitely would have changed my career path without a doubt. definitely going to miss racing with him.”

And now with the NASCAR media tour in the books drivers set their sights on Daytona on February 18th. Reporting at the NASCAR media tour Kane O’Neill News Channel 11 sports.