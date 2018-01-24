Captive children give information to authorities

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prosecutors say they are slowly receiving valuable information from the 13 siblings who were held captive in their California home.

In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the children remained hospitalized and were relieved to be rescued from what authorities called a torture chamber.

He says investigators are going to let the siblings – ranging from 2 to 29 – tell their story at their own pace.

David Turpin and his wife, Louise Turpin, were arrested after deputies found the malnourished children in their home on Jan. 14. Both pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call 1-888-934-5437.

____

11 p.m. (Tuesday)

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children and shackling them to beds for months at a time from contacting the victims.

The court proceeding is the latest step by authorities to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children. The siblings, between 2 and 29 years old, were rescued from their filthy home in Perris on Jan. 14.

Riverside County prosecutors are seeking a protective order prohibiting the Turpins from having any contact with their children.

The case has attention from around the world. About 20 people from across the U.S have offered to take the seven adult children and six minors and keep them together.

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)