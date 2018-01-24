Candidate Kay White calls TN Governor forum a “Fake Debate”

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) A Tri-Cities businesswoman who’s running for Governor in Tennessee says last night’s candidates forum in Nashville was nothing but a “fake debate.”

Kay White is among the candidates registered with the state election office as having picked up paperwork to launch a campaign for Governor.

But she was not invited to take part in the bipartisan education forum in Nashville which was organized in part by The SCORE Foundation.

“I was not invited to this event therefore it is a “Fake Debate” and does not represent the views of ALL of the Candidates,” White said in a statement before the debate.

Organizers only invited candidates who had been elected to public office and who had raised at least half a million dollars by last June.

White said she believes she was excluded for a different reason.

“I think they actually didn’t want me there, and the reason I think they didn’t want me there is because I am against Common Core,” White told News Channel 11 the day after the forum. “I am against Tennessee standards. I am for going back to the old way of testing.”

“I was ignored and overlooked because they wanted people to think that I had dropped out of this election,” White said.

White said the organizer’s focus on candidate finances is a mistake. “The votes are what are tallied on Election Day, not the dollar,” she said. “I am about the people, not dollars.”

White said she plans to stay in the race at least through the Republican primary. That’s coming up August 2nd.

