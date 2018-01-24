BVPD officers reportedly waited two months to file report after using Taser

BRISTOL, VIRGINIA (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia police officer reportedly used a Taser on a man after suspecting him of shoplifting.

But the two officers working at the time didn’t appear to report the incident until nearly two months later.

A Bristol, Virginia lieutenant told News Channel 11 Wednesday the police department is remaining neutral and continuing to look into the incident.

It happened on Black Friday last year, outside of Cabela’s. That company has now been named in a lawsuit filed this month by plaintiff Chris Blevins, Jr., who was never charged in the incident.

“They then began following the subject and observed him go up to the checkout line where one of the officers perceived to have seen him place something into his pocket as if he was trying to hide something,” said Lt. Charles Robinette with Bristol, Virginia PD.

Robinette says things escalated. According to the police report of the incident filed months later, the man refused to show officers his hands, and one of the sergeants tazed him twice.

According to Robinette, department policy may not have been followed in that incident because the use of that Taser was not immediately reported.

“Our general orders are very specific about use of force, especially in the use of a Taser,” said Lt. Robinette. “At this time from what we can tell no report was completed, we haven’t found any indication that a supervisor was notified, and no use of force report was completed.”

As soon as the department learned about the incident – nearly two months later through a newspaper article – the two officers were called in and instructed to complete the report.

As for an internal investigation, Robinette says he hasn’t been formally told one has started but says it’s something he anticipates.

“The most concerning thing is that general orders were not followed, policy procedure it would appear is not followed, and we need to look into that matter to make sure this kind of occurrence doesn’t happen again,” said Robinette.

The man tazed filed a lawsuit against Cabela’s. A spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Lt. Robinette said the police department has not been contacted about the lawsuit.

Again, the man tazed in the incident was not charged with any crime.

