Bank of America eliminating free checking accounts

WTEN Staff Published:
FILE - In this March 27, 2013, file photo the Bank of America Building, center, also known as the Superman building, stands among other buildings in downtown Providence, R.I. A $54 million lawsuit over Rhode Island’s tallest building has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court. A trial had been set to begin Monday, May 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WTEN) – Bank of America is making some changes to its free checking rules and customers are not happy.

The company is moving its e-banking customers to a standard checking account. This means people will have to keep more money in their accounts if they want to avoid paying a fee.

To avoid the $12 monthly charge, clients must either receive a direct deposit of at least $250 or maintain a minimum daily balance of $1,500.

A Change.org petition has now gathered more than 45,000 signatures as people are trying to convince the bank to keep the old accounts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s