WATCH LIVE @ 8P: Tennessee Gubernatorial debate on education at Belmont University

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch a live stream of tonight’s event.

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tonight, you have an opportunity to find out where Tennessee’s gubernatorial candidates stand on education.

Five of the seven major candidates will take part in the “Gubernatorial Forum on Education” at Belmont University in Nashville.

Republicans who are scheduled to participate in the debate include House Speaker Beth Harwell, and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee.

The two Democrats who will participate are former Nashville mayor Karl Dean and State House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.

The forum is slated to last one hour and it begins at 8:00 p.m.

