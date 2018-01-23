Vols Defeat Vanderbilt to Complete Season Sweep

By Published:
KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 23, 2018 - mb during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee Athletics

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s