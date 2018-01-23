Taking laps on the “Roval” on day one of the Charlotte Media Tour

CHARLOTTE, NC — Kenny the “roval” here at Charlotte motor speedway will wrap up the first round of the NASCAR playoffs this upcoming season, the first time a road course has been part of that format, but Charlotte motor speedway took it an extra step on Monday, announcing a few changes that they hope will make it more exciting for fans and challenging for drivers.

“We took out the lower loop area that we think is going to save about 15-20 seconds a lap. it’s going to create a little bit higher speed racing in the infield. we’re still going to have 2.28 miles and over 30 feet of elevation change and we’re still going to have quite a bit of camber in the turns.”

And I can attest to that as media members were given a ride along through the 17 turn course and it proved to a be quite a thrilling ride. NASCAR’s reigning champion hoping fans will be just as happy with it in the playoffs later this year.

“I think it’s just going to add another element for the fans. I think a lot of people have been asking for years when are we going to have a road course in the playoffs and, although this one’s a little more unique than some of us expected, it’s going to be a fun challenge and definitely mix things up for sure.”

Truex got to test out Charlottes road course in November and is already knows how we will take that first sharp turn in the “roval” later this year.

“Very carefully. it’s going to be tight, space is going to be at a minimum. you’re talking about a fairly long race, just like every week in the cup series. so you’re going to want to try to navigate those first few turns, keep your nose clean and get out there and see what you can do later on.”

The media tour now shifts from the speedway to the Charlotte convention center. Kyle Busch, who swept at Bristol motor speedway in the fall, will be the first one on the podium. We’ll have much more at 6 o’clock. but for right now reporting at Charlotte motor speedway, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.”