Surveillance photos show red Eagle Talon police are searching for in attempted armed robbery

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Police in Johnson City are still searching for a man wanted in an attempted armed robbery, after pulling over the wrong person driving the same model vehicle as the suspect.

JCPD officers pulled over a man driving a red Eagle Talon Monday, after the victim told them that was the car the suspect got away in.

The attempted armed robbery was reported to police Monday morning behind the Shoppes at Franklin on Browns Mill Rd.

Lt. Kevin Peters with the Johnson City Police Department explained the victim was standing outside the back of the business when it happened.

“The victim was actually outside and had a knife in his hand, he was sharpening a knife from the business, the victim said the subject in the car approached him, stuck a gun in his ribs, and had demanded his wallet…he tried to swing the knife at the suspect and attempt to stab him—it did scare him off enough that he did take off running back to the vehicle,” Peters said.

About an hour after the reported crime, an officer spotted a red Eagle Talon on I-26, matching the description of the one involved in the attempted armed robbery.

“I’ll tell you it’s a not a vehicle that’s seen every day, a very rare vehicle anyway, so it kind of did stand out once the officer did see it on the interstate…they proceeded to stop the vehicle, and at that point in time conduct a felony stop because there was a firearm involved in the incident,” Peters said.

It was a traffic stop captured by some of our viewers, sending us in photos as I-26 was temporarily shut down Monday.

“I do know there was a picture posted through social media of what the officers were doing, yes they did have their guns drawn, but like I said it was for their safety, and the public’s safety,” Peters said.

Police later determined this stop was a case of mistaken identity.

“A show up was done with the victim, at which time we decided it was not the person that was involved in the robbery,” Peters said.

So while those photos may have been the most talked about part of Monday’s search, Lt. Peters said their focus remains on finding the right red Eagle Talon.

If you have any information that can help lead investigators to the driver of the red Eagle Talon wanted in connection with the attempted armed robbery, call Johnson City Police.

They can be reached at 423-434-6158.

