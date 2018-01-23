No mention of Mount Carmel mayor embezzlement ruling at BMA meeting

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities mayor accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his grandmother presided over his first meeting since our story on the civil case.

Chris Jones is the Mayor of Mount Carmel, a Hawkins County town just west of Kingsport.

Earlier this month, we told you that a West Virginia judge ruled Jones embezzled money from his dying grandmother.

That ruling came after a lawsuit filed by Jones’s uncles and mother. They claimed he used power of attorney to drain his grandmother’s accounts.

When News Channel 11’s Justin Soto approached Jones after tonight’s Board of Mayor and Alderman’s meeting, he walked away.

Community Watchdog Nate Morabito reported that Jones has to pay almost $600,000 in damages, fees, and interest after that judge’s ruling. The records on the case were filed last August.

Tuesday night, a packed room at Mount Carmel’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, but no one on the board or in the audience said a word about the case.

Afterwards, we met Mark Johnson who lives in Mount Carmel.

Johnson said he was shocked to find this out about his mayor and he wanted to speak up.

“I was actually disgusted since my grandmother just turned 92 the 16th of this month. It was hard to read,” Johnson said.

But he said he didn’t say anything because he thought others in the community who felt the same way, would. He told us he hopes to speak up at the next meeting about Mayor Jones and other issues he has with the town.

Vice Mayor Carl Wolfe didn’t want to comment either because he said it’s a private matter. He made it clear he didn’t think the civil ruling in West Virginia has any impact on the mayor’s role.

Mayor Jones’s attorney told us he plans to challenge the ruling’s validity in Tennessee.

Jones said he didn’t go to West Virginia to fight the allegations because he never received a notice for any of the hearings.

