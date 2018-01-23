MSHA, Wellmont drastically cutting back on antibiotics

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The region’s two major health systems are significantly reducing the amount of antibiotics they use to treat infections, according to Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

MSHA reports it decreased the cost of antibiotic usage by 62% over the last two years, “indicating that fewer antibiotics are being used.”

MSHA Corporate Infection Prevention Director Jamie Swift said the reduction is part of an effort to make sure antibiotics are more effective long-term when actually needed. She said society’s reliance on antiobiotics is partly to blame for super bugs, which are infections that are resistant to all kinds of treatment.

“It may not cause any immediate reaction in that patient, but what it does, if you’re taking an antibiotic for an illness that is not bacterial, you’re ingesting that antibiotic, your body is exposed to it, so bacteria that may naturally be in your body become resistant to that,” Swift said. “Literally, if you get a bacteria that is resistant to all the antibiotics, there is no treatment left for you.”

MSHA said studies show 50% of the time antibiotics are ordered, they are not needed. Swift said MSHA now only uses antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. She added using antibiotics to treat anything else causes more harm than good.

“I know it can be frustrating to go to a physician and not get a medicine walking out, but if your illness is caused by a virus, an antibiotic won’t help,” Swift said.

Wellmont reports its antibiotic usage cost decreased by 30% between 2016 and 2017.

