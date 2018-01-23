Local DA, hospitals react to Gov. Haslam’s plan to fight opioid epidemic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam unveiled a sweeping, multi-million dollar plan to fight the state’s opioid epidemic.

During a news conference in Nashville Monday, the governor unveiled the $30 million plan called TN Together.

The plan will focus on three components: prevention, treatment and law enforcement.

“I think it’s a good start; I think it’s a good set of ideas,” Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said.

For Staubus, some of those ideas stand out.

“Particularly increasing the punishment for fentanyl,” Staubus said. “I’m glad to see that the governor incorporated that in his proposal.”

Staubus says he would like to see the addition of more resources for local law enforcement and prosecutors.

“With the opioid problem increasing, there’s going to be increased prosecutions, there’s going to be increased investigations, increased death investigations,” Staubus said. “I think the question of local and prosecutor funding is an important issue.”

“I don’t find anything in here that isn’t good, and some of its fantastic,” said Alice McCaffrey, Director of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. “I love the prevention education for elementary through secondary – that is something we took a position on this year.”

“Right now it’s a proposal, we have to see how it’s translated and what the details are and what the legislature does with it,” Staubus said.

Mountain States Health Alliance reacted to the governor’s proposal, telling News Channel 11 in a statement: “We applaud our governor’s effort to help Tennesseans tackle this major public health issue. It is affecting our employers, our parents, kids and schools, and something has to change. Mountain States Health Alliance embarked on an initiative last year to reduce the amount of opioids prescribed, and we have proven this can be done. We are excited about taking part in any effort by our state to address this problem. With our pending merger with Wellmont, the new Ballad Health has proposed to build a comprehensive addiction recovery campus with community wrap-around services, serving people with needs ranging from detoxification to community-based and independent living services. We plan to submit a proposal to the state that would make our comprehensive addiction recovery campus a national model, and a destination for treatment for people who desperately have been waiting for this service.”

Wellmont Health System also responded with a statement: “Wellmont Health System appreciates Gov. Haslam offering solutions to address opioid usage in the state of Tennessee. Opioids have long been a subject of discussion in our organization, and we have taken steps to decrease their usage and the numbers of prescriptions by focusing on best practices in our facilities. When more people are involved in these efforts, the likelihood of success increases and the communities we serve benefit greatly. We look forward to seeing the legislation that will be introduced and any policies that will be proposed to advance the governor’s TN Together initiative. We will be able to react more fully then but are available at any time to share our expertise on this matter.”

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.