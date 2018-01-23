Kingsport delivery service ‘The A.M.’ brings breakfast to you

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Your alarm clock doesn’t go off, you’re running late, and the last thing you’re thinking about is a nutritious breakfast.

Let’s be honest, you’re having a good morning if you can get yourself and the kids ready and out the door and to school on time.

But a new delivery service in Kingsport hopes you’ll let them take care of breakfast, and get this, bring it right to you if you have to be in the city’s downtown.

The A.M. serves up anything from breakfast classics to menu items you wouldn’t even try to whip up in the kitchen – giving you a chance to really enjoy a great meal.

“We kind of experiment with a variety of things,” said owner Zachary Starnes. “You can get anything from a regular omelet, to an eggs benedict which we serve and today we had a Monte Cristo, so a lot of big variety.”

The A.M. will deliver breakfast from 7 a.m. through noon within a four-mile radius of downtown Kingsport.

Their menu changes every day. You can order online at www.theamkingsport.com.

