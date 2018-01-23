King shoots past Erskine 97-81

THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 97, Erskine 81
LOCATION: Belk Arena; Due West, S.C.
RECORDS: King 11-8, 6-3 Conference Carolinas; Erskine 6-12, 2-8, Conference Carolinas
HOW IT HAPPENED
-King got off to a hot start, making four of their first five attempts from three to open up a 19-12 lead five minutes into the contest.
-Jordan Floyd capped an 8-0 run with a triple, putting the Tornado ahead 22-12. King continued the run, as Mack Owens capped the 13-1 spurt with another triple that beat the shot clock and gave King a 27-13 advantage.
-The Tornado gained their largest lead of the first half at 33-18 midway through the stanza.
-Timely three-point shooting throughout the first half, held the lead in double digits for the remainder of the half.
-King shot 9-for-15, 60.0 percent from long range in the opening stanza and held a 49-39 lead at the break.
-Owens led the way, going 6-for-7 from the floor, including 3-for-3 for 17 points in the half.
-As well as the Tornado shot in the first half, King was better in the second half, shooting 64.3 percent from the floor and 58.8 percent from three.
-King made 10 of their first 12 triples of the first half, including the first five attempts from long range to open up an 83-55 lead midway through the half.
-The Tornado gained their largest lead of the game a 91-60 before Erskine chipped away at the deficit, but King took the contest 97-81.
-Owens led the way with 23 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.
-Je’Don Young and Floyd followed with 21 points apiece. Young handed out six assists and Floyd had four helpers.
-Mike Salomon followed with 12 points and Kalen Clifton rounded out five scorers in double figures with 11 points.
FOR THE FOES
-Austin Venable led Erskine with 25 points to go along with six rebounds.
-Jordan Watson followed with 15 points and Zezmon Steeple chipped in with 13 points.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
-The Tornado have placed five scorers in double figures for the third straight game, including the last two against Erskine. This marks the first time since joining NCAA Division II King has conquered this feat.
-The Tornado also had three scorers with at least 20 points, marking the first time since 2011-12 King has done that.
-Logan Lyle, Michael Fortune and current assistant coach Brian Hewitt all scored at least 20 points in a 97-78 win at Bluefield State College on November 26, 2011.
-King made 19 three-point baskets, their most since making 22 in a 114-45 win at Erskine on January 16, 2016.
-The Tornado shot 59.4 percent from three-point range, their fourth time shooting better than 50.0 percent from long range this season.
-That percentage marks the best for King since shooting a school-record 75.0 percent (9-for-12) against Barton College on January 3, 2013.
-The 64.2 field goal percentage marks the second time since setting the school record with a 70.6 field goal percentage in the game against Barton that King has shot at 60.0 percent in a game.
-Owens was within one of his career-high of 24 points. He also matched a career-best with five assists.
UP NEXT
-King returns home to face Barton College on at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.
-Erskine hosts Belmont Abbey College on Friday night.