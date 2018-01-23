King men’s basketball team ranked 21st in the Division 3 poll

EMORY, VA — For the first time in school history the Emory and Henry basketball team is ranked in the D-3 hoops.com top 25 poll.

Led by Bristol native Chase Branscomb, who was named player of the week in the ODAC the Wasp are now ranked 21st in the country.

They are 16-1 on the year, their best record through 17 games in the division 3 era which began with the 1973-74 season.This team has come a long way since winning only 5 games during their freshman season.

“It’s humbling I guess because we know especially our seniors we know where to come in and finally get some national recognition is huge.”

“This certainly isn’t what we planned coming into the year and it’s still not a goal for us we have a lot of other things we need to focus on our goals are to get better every and to be excellent and every thing we do and win an ODAC championship so that’s where our focus is as a team but I’m still really proud of this recognition.”