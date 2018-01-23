City leaders and volunteers discuss bringing whitewater rafting course to Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A big plan to bring whitewater rafting to Elizabethton is gaining momentum. City leaders and volunteers working to develop the project say they are eyeing two central spots in Elizabethton for this project. One will be on the Watuaga River at Riverfront Park and the other at Covered Bridge Park on the Doe River.

The rushing Watuaga and Doe Rivers are something money can’t buy and they both natural resource that could soon be used as part of a whitewater rafting course.

“I would love that,I’ve always enjoyed playing in the river,” Luke Smythe said.

Luke Smythe works in downtown Elizabethton, while the project is still in the development phase, he says the idea is enough to stir excitiement.

“I would think it would be a very good pull for the college age community, especially with etsu and milligan right in the area,” Smythe said.

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Mike Mains says the whitewater rafting project was the brain child of members of the IDEAS group in Elizabethton.

“They started this process and they have reached out to different agencies in the state and its all coming together to hopefully pay off in the end not only for elizabethton but for the whole Tri-Cities area,” Mike Mains said.

A special presentation on bringing whitewater rafting to Carter County is expected to take place on February 17th at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. That meeting will start at 2pm.