2 killed, 19 hurt in shooting at Kentucky high school; Shooter in custody

BENTON, KY (WKRN) – Two students were killed and 19 others were hurt after authorities say a teen opened fire at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the alleged gunman, a 15-year-old student, entered Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, at 7:57 a.m. with a handgun.

He was ultimately taken into custody without incident at the school and authorities said he will be charged with murder and attempted murder. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Officials said a male and female, both 15, were killed in the shooting. Their identities have not been released. Nineteen others were hurt. Of those, 14 suffered gunshot wounds, while five others suffered other injuries.

“It’s a sad day here in this state that we have to address such a matter,” Lt. Michael Webb said.

At least five of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. An update on any of their conditions was not immediately known.

A family member posted on Facebook, asking for prayers for her nephew, who was reportedly shot.

Witness Mitchell Garland told the Associated Press he rushed out of his nearby business when he heard about the shooting and saw students running for safety.

“They was running and crying and screaming,” he told the AP. “They was just kids running down the highway. They were trying to get out of there.”

Gov. Bevin released a statement saying, “This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

A heavy police presence remained at the high school several hours later. A motive has not yet been released.

Tuesday’s shooting comes just one day after a shooting at a Texas high school.

Benton, KY is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville.