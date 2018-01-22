Tusculum moves up 2 spots to fifth in latest D2SIDA Southeast Region poll

DURANGO, Colo. — The Tusculum women’s basketball team climbed two spots into a tie for fifth in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, through games of January 21.
The Pioneers improved their record to 13-4 overall and 8-3 in the South Atlantic Conference with wins last week over Anderson (74-51) and Queens (68-55). Tusculum is tied for fifth in the region poll with Lander (13-4), which split its two games last week.
The top three teams in the D2SIDA region rankings are unchanged, with Carson-Newman (18-1) followed by Wingate (14-3) and North Georgia (14-2). Limestone (14-3) moved up a spot to fourth following Lander’s loss.
Trailing Tusculum and Lander in the rankings are Flagler (11-4) and Belmont Abbey (12-5), which each moved up one position to seventh and eighth, respectively. Anderson (12-7) lost two games last week and tumbled from sixth to ninth, while Barton (13-5) entered the rankings at number ten on the strength of a pair of conference road victories.
The Pioneers will visit Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Catawba on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Arena.
– TC –
D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll
through games of January 21
Rk Team (1st) W-L Pts Prev
1. Carson-Newman (6) 18-1 60 1
2. Wingate 14-3 54 2
3. North Georgia 14-2 48 3
4. Limestone 14-3 41 5
t5. TUSCULUM 13-4 33 7
t5. Lander 13-4 33 4
7. Flagler 11-4 24 8
8. Belmont Abbey 12-5 17 9
9. Anderson 12-7 13 6
10. Barton 13-5 4 NR