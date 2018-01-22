Truck damages gas pump, causes large fuel spill at Rogersville station

Rogersville, TN (WJHL) — Police and hazmat crews blocked off access to a Rogersville gas station after an accident Monday night.

That caused as much as 40 gallons of gas to spill into the parking lot and surrounding area.

There was no fire. No one was hurt.   But Hawkins County Hazmat was called to the scene, and the decision was made to bring a private clean-up company to help remove spilled fuel and contaminated soil.

Monday night, gasoline sales were halted at the Murphy’s USA station.  Police and Hazmat crews expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

