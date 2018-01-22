Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, January 22nd – Sunday, January 28th 2018

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the tenth edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, January 24th 2018:

This evening is the first quarter moon! A first quarter moon looks like this:

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

Friday, January 26th 2018:

Tonight the moon will be in its waxing gibbous phase. It will also be in front of the Hyades star cluster. The brightest stars in this cluster make the triangular face of Taurus the Bull. The moon is going to pass the star located at the Bull’s chin, Hyadum, around midnight EST as shown below. However, the gibbous moon is very bright and so in order to see any stars near it other than Aldebaran (which is 10 times brighter than Hyadum), binoculars will probably be necessary. Aldebaran is the first magnitude red giant star which makes the “eye” of the bull. It is not a part of the Hyades star cluster. The moon will actually occult (pass in front of) Aldebaran the morning of the 27th, but because it will be below the horizon we will not be able to see this event on the East Coast.

Image Courtesy of: ETSU Department of Physics & Astronomy

Acknowledgments

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information. Additionally, the following sites have been used:

http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html