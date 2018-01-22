Six months in, Northeast State president says jobs will come back where necessary

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Six months after a change in leadership for a Tri-Cities community college, and dozens of job cuts, Northeast State Community College’s president tells News Channel 11 that he’s going to bring jobs back where necessary.

Dr. Janice Gilliam retired as president of Northeast State, last June, as part of a mutual agreement with the Tennessee Board of Regents.

She left behind a community college that was $5 million in debt.

The previous Executive Vice Chancellor for the Board of Regents, James King, took over less than a month later.

In December, we reported that the TBR’s new chancellor, Dr. Flora Tydings, wants to make job restoration a priority.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto took that question to James King six months into his presidency.

“I’m not going to tear down and rebuild. I’m going to look at the strengths that we have here right now and build on those,” is what King told us as he was preparing for his new role as president, last summer.

Six months later, he tells us the situation he came into was, “It’s about what I thought it was, may have been slightly worse,” King said.

He hit the ground running day one.

“We’ve gone from nearly $5 million in the red, to we should finish this year somewhere with a $3 million reserve,” King said.

He tells us that was made possible by what he called “rightsizing,” closing some off campus sites, making budget cuts and eliminating positions. Northeast State is now in the green.

“Anything where we can improve services, we’ll bring people back. We’re not going to bring people back for the sake of bringing people back because we have proven in some cases that the campus was overstaffed,” King said.

King said when there are positions open on campus, the first priority will be to hire people that were let go.

He also tells us that morale is up, and in meetings with departments on campus he’s seen an attitude of wanting to move the campus forward and contributing ideas, not dwelling on the past.

Faculty Senate Vice President, Tricia Crawford said morale on campus is improving but,” We do still have a few continuing issues that we would like to see resolved and we are confident that Mr. King will be able to do so,” Crawford said.

King said the school is now more transparent after months of hard work.

“I’ve had divisional department meetings with everyone on this campus,” he said.

In closing, he added that he’s discovered that Northeast is a great campus with great students.

King told us he and the CFO meet regularly to discuss budget, to track where every dollar is spent.

He is still technically interim president of Northeast State and when the right time comes, they’ll search for a permanent president.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.