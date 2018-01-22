Shelton announces challenging slate for Senators baseball

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Fifth year Walters State baseball coach David Shelton has continued the tradition of scheduling national powerhouses in his tenure as head coach of the Senators, and this year’s slate is no different.
Shelton, who has amassed a 191-58 record in four years, announced Monday the 2018 schedule for his Senators, which opens this weekend with the annual season opening trip to Allendale, South Carolina, to take on USC Salkehatchie.
“We are always going to challenge our guys with a tough non-conference schedule,” Shelton said. “We played five teams last year that made it to (the JUCO World Series) Grand Junction, and when you look at our league, there is never going to be a weekend in which you think you can take it easy and get three wins. Our league has gotten so much better, and it will be a battle each week in the league, so we hope playing a tough non-conference schedule prepares us for those games in our conference.”
Following the road trip to the Palmetto State this weekend, the Senators will travel to Florida on Feb. 2-3 for a four-game stop in Marianna, the home of the defending NJCAA national champions, Chipola College. WSCC will take on the Indians twice while also facing Shelton State for a pair before heading home to open the home schedule at Ken Campbell Field against Tusculum’s junior varsity squad on Feb. 7.
On Feb. 10-11, the Senators will travel to Emerson, Georgia, to take on one of the top teams in the NJCAA Region XVII, Georgia Highlands at the LakePoint Complex. The three-game series will feature a doubleheader the opening day and a nine-inning game on Sunday.
After a home date with Milligan on Feb. 13, the Senators will be on the road once again for a three-game set at Catawba Valley on Feb. 17-18 before hosting King on Feb. 21.
The weekend of Feb. 24-25, Walters State will be in Florence, South Carolina, for a four-game swing against top level competition, as the Senators will face Florence Darlington Tech, a World Series participant last season, Brunswick and perennial World Series contender Potomac State twice.
Tennessee Community College Athletic Association play begins on March 2-3 with a three-game home series against Jackson State before the Senators host USC Union on March 7. Two days later, WSCC will be on the road for a three-game set with TCCAA rival Southwest Tennessee at USA Stadium in Millington.
The Senators will host New River on March 13 and perennial powerhouse Spartanburg Methodist the following day before traveling to Gallatin for a TCCAA showdown with Volunteer State on March 16-17. WSCC travels to Spartanburg Methodist the following week before hosting TCCAA rival Roane State, coached by former Senator Zack Sterner, on March 23-24.
After a road game at USC Union three days later, the Senators will host Cleveland State in a TCCAA series on March 29-30 before taking a five-game road trip. WSCC will face Union College on April 4 before traveling to defending TCCAA champion and JUCO World Series participant Dyersburg State for a key three-game series on April 6-7.
“As far as I am concerned, Dyersburg State is the favorite to win the league this year since they won it last year, and they should be the favorite until someone knocks them off,” Shelton said. “They will be good again this year, and so will Columbia State, Cleveland State, and Sterner has done a great job of improving Roane State’s program. We have a tough league, and hopefully our team can come together and play our best ball going into May.”
A familiar foe returns to the schedule on April 10, as the Senators will head to the Peach State to take on former JUCO powerhouse and current NCAA Division II club Young Harris at Zell B. Miller Field. The Senators and Mountain Lions battled several times for the NJCAA East Central District championship and a JUCO World Series berth, and this year’s meeting will be the first since Young Harris left the junior college ranks.
The Senators will host another perennial TCCAA power, Columbia State, on April 13-14 before traveling to Milligan the following week and heading to Motlow State on April 20-21. WSCC then travels to Greeneville to take on Tusculum once again before closing the regular season on April 26-27 at home against Chattanooga State.
This year’s TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII Tournament will be played at Chattanooga State, with the winner advancing to the East Central District Championship Series to face the Georgia state champion (Region XVII) on the road. The winner of that series will move on to the JUCO World Series at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado, on May 26 through June 2.