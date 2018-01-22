Massive 2-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Bellevue apartment complex went up in flames in what officials have deemed a two-alarm fire Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Creekwood Apartments on Highway 70 South at 6:35 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and massive flames were visible.

PHOTOS: 2-alarm fire at Bellevue apartment complex

Crews were still battling the flames over two hours after the flames erupted.

One building of the complex, which contains around 60 apartment units, was affected. At least 48 of those units were damaged by the fire, but that number could change as officials work to survey the extent of the damage.

Luckily, no one was injured. It’s not yet known exactly how many people were affected. So far, estimates range from 40 to 60 families, many of whom watched as they lost everything they own.

“We just heard the fire alarm and just came out, didn’t get a chance even to take out any of our stuff.,” said resident Parthib Mitra. “I don’t know what will happen now. It’s very, I don’t know, I don’t know what to do now. We just kind of lost our house, and just wish my car doesn’t get burned.”

Councilwoman Sheri Weiner, who represents this area of Bellevue, was on the scene the second she heard the news.

“It’s awful. It’s awful … The wind is whipping it so badly that it’s making it harder. I’m overwhelmed at the response of this with the fire department. There must be 50 fire trucks out here. It’s crazy,” she told News 2.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist. Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant said two shelters were opening up to help the victims—one at Bellevue Church of Christ and one at Bellevue Middle School.

Mayor Megan Barry also came out in a show of support, calling the fire a tragedy and saying she was proud of first responders who worked for hours to ensure the fire didn’t spread to another building and no one was hurt.

She added, “Our council member Sheri Weiner is right here on the scene. These are her people, they’re her neighbors, and she’s just been a huge rock on this community.”

Councilwoman Weiner said a GoFundMe page will be started soon to help those who lost their homes.

Fire officials also said they were able to save at least one pet, a cat. It’s not known if other animals became trapped inside.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, it is not considered suspicious, according to the fire chief.