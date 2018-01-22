Man who had stolen police gun now charged with murder in separate case

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Christopher Horton’s already serving more than a dozen years in federal prison for possessing a stolen Elizabethton police gun and now he’s charged with murder in connection to a separate crime that occurred just a month later.

Horton, also known as “Slim,” appeared in Washington County Criminal Court for the first time Monday. A judge granted him a public defender.

He’s charged with especially aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in connection to the 2015 shooting death of Perry Folk in the parking lot of a Johnson City convenience store, according to Assistant District Attorney Erin McArdle.

According to McArdle, co-defendant Anthony Hardaway previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the case.

Just a month before the homicide, Johnson City police arrested Horton for aggravated assault after he reportedly pulled a stolen police gun and pointed the weapon at a person’s head.

Prosecutors say since that case went federal, until today, Horton hadn’t appeared in court on the murder charge.

