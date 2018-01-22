Kingsport planning 24-acre Colonial Heights park

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The city of Kingsport has plans to build a new park in Colonial Heights – something new that area hasn’t seen in years.

The 24-acre park, called Riverbend Park, would sit right behind Walmart on Fort Henry Drive, next to the apartment complex, The Villas at Riverbend.

That is where Chelsea Waters lives. She and her dog Luke spend a good chunk of their time outside.

“We always go over to Warriors Path State Park and Bays Mountain and so it would be really nice to have some kind of a park that’s really close,” Waters said.

That could soon become a reality, with plans in the works to build Riverbend Park right next to her apartment complex.

“We have a conceptual plan and we’ve shown that to the public now and now we’re taking some of that feedback back of that conceptual plan and we’ll go develop what we think is a final plan,” Nathan Woods, Kingsport Development Planner, said.

The development would stretch for 24 acres and include things like a hiking trail, a long boardwalk for ADA access, a fishing pier, pavilions and play equipment.

“We have some really cool things because of the topography, we’ve looked at some slides that are actually cut into the earth essentially,” Woods said.

Right now, the city doesn’t know exactly how much all of this will cost, though Woods estimates it’ll be a couple million dollars.

Also still undetermined – how long it’ll take for Riverbend Park to come to life.

“We’re doing a lot of things in the Colonial Heights area, but this is just another way to serve that end of our community,” Woods said.

