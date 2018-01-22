Kingsport BOE hires Dr. Jeff Moorhouse as superintendent

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools now has a new leader after a unanimous vote.

Monday night, the Board of Education voted to hire Dr. Jeff Morehouse as Superintendent.

Moorhouse was previously the Director of Schools for Greeneville City Schools.

His predecessor, Doctor Lyle Alshie, also came from Greeneville City Schools.

Moorhouse tells News Channel 11 he’s looking forward to building relationships with those in the school system.

“This is just a tremendous opportunity to be a part of a tremendous district, and to be able to push their accomplishments on down the line. I’m looking forward to joining what’s arguably one of the best districts in Tennessee,” Dr. Moorhouse said.

His contract says he’ll be making $159,000 a year.

He starts his three year term on Feb. 2.

