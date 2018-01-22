JCPD: Interstate shut down, guns drawn; Man pulled over not the suspect

(Viewer submitted photo of the situation on Interstate-26 in Johnson City)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Earlier on Monday, an armed robbery was reported behind the Honey Baked Ham on Browns Mill Road.

According to police, the car the suspect drove away in was described as a red Eagle Talon.

Not long after the reported robbery, officers spotted a red Eagle Talon on Interstate 26 in Johnson City. They stopped the car and pulled it over.

Since police were told the robbery suspect had a gun, they shut down the interstate and pointed guns at the man as a precaution.

But it turned out the guy they pulled over was not the suspect.

Lt. Scotty Carrier, of the Johnson City Police Department, told News Channel 11 it was an unlucky day to be driving a red Eagle Talon on the interstate.

No arrests have been made in the robbery.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

 

 

