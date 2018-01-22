Haynes-Overton named SoCon Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 22, 2018) – Freshman guard Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) has been named the Madness SoCon Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, for her exceptional performance during this past week’s action.

In two away games in the state of South Carolina, Haynes-Overton averaged 19.5 points in 65 minutes of play. She was the high scorer in both games. In the 69-57 win over Furman, she finished with 24 points, three rebounds, and four steals in the full 40 minutes of action. Haynes-Overton had 15 points, five assists, and two steals at Wofford. Throughout the week, she finished with a .654 field goal percentage

The Nashville native is currently third in the nation in steals and this is her first career College Madness Award.

Haynes-Overton and the rest of the Bucs will host Mercer on Thursday, Jan. 25 inside Brooks Gym for the “Battle of Unbeatens.” Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.