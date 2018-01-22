Happy 13th wedding anniversary to the First Couple

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Just two days after celebrating the anniversary of his inauguration, President Donald Trump is celebrating his wedding anniversary.

Pres. Trump married Slovenian model Melania Knauss on this day 13 years ago. The couple married during a brief ceremony at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church followed by a reception at the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

The guest list was full of well-known people, including Mr. Trump’s rival in the 2016 elections, Hillary Clinton. Barbara Walters, Billy Joel, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, Kelly Ripa, Chris Matthews and Simon Cowell were also among the stars in attendance.