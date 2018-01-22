Carter County students collect gifts for kids waiting on a foster home

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A group of Carter County students is proving you’re never too young to make a lasting impact.

The kindergarten and pre-k classes at Unaka Elementary School teamed up to put together bags for kids coming to the Isaiah 117 House. The Isaiah 117 House is a new nonprofit in Carter County set to open this year. It will welcome kids taken from their family in to state custody, usually without anything with them, waiting for a temporary foster home.

“I got a little teddy bear for somebody and a blanket,” Kindergarten student Mackenzie Blevins said. “To make them feel better because they didn’t get to spend the night with their parents.”

“They needed some stuff to make them feel like they’re at home,” Kindergarten student Braxton Wright said.

Pre-K teacher Victoria Crockett said the kids and their families amazed them, jumping on board, and bringing back dozens of bags.

“I think they really just learned how to show compassion for other kids,” Crockett said.

Now thanks to these young kids, other kids will have some things to call their own.

“It makes me want to cry just knowing that they could touch a little life like that,” Crockett said.

Ronda Paulson, the founder of the Isaiah 117 House said before she even got the items to the house, they helped someone. She said she had to make a stop at the Department of Children’s Services Offices, where she met a young girl, recently taken in to state custody, scared, without any of her belongings. Paulson said she was able to reach in to her car, packed with the gifts from the Unaka Elementary students and give her a teddy bear.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.